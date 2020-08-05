Economy VIEW: Signs of green shoots amidst contractionary growth prospects Updated : August 05, 2020 04:37 PM IST These green shoots included improvement in manufacturing as reflected by PMI data which stood at 47.2 in June 2020, which is very close to the benchmark level of 50. GST collections also improved in June 2020. They rose to Rs 90,917 crores, which again, is close to the expected monthly benchmark of Rs 1,00,000 crores. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply