View: RBI moves quickly to stabilise forex rate but these measures might help rupee more

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announced a slew of measures to boost inflows of foreign exchange in the country. India’s forex reserves have shrunk in the past few months because of the higher cost of imports, especially crude oil, combined with a sell-off in the stock markets by foreign investors. This has put severe pressure on the rupee, which hit a new low against the dollar. The RBI’s measures are meant to remedy this situation and make India attractive to foreign investors, especially foreign portfolio investors (FPIs). Exactly how well they will work will be apparent in the days to come. The measures can broadly be segmented into low–, medium– and high–impact.
The RBI’s steps so far are largely tactical measures to manage the dollar outflows for the next 4-5 months. Persistent dollar outflows and the RBI intervention point toward a clear dollar short supply in the spot market which the central bank is trying to address by offering short-term incentives for FPIs. The current global situation has resulted in a flight to safety, which hugely favours the dollar. Most currencies, including the Euro and the UK Pound Sterling, have faced the same pressure as developing country currencies. The Indian Rupee has actually held up well compared to many others. Although it has depreciated by 5 percent in CY 2022, it is still doing better than many other developed country currencies like Euro and Sterling, which are down by more than 10 percent in CY 2022 against the dollar.
The RBI has moved quickly to stabilise our exchange rate and reduced volatility in the forex market. But given that the currency depreciation is driven more by global factors (like the Russia-Ukraine war and fears of global recession) and not by any domestic weakness, the Indian central bank should consider a few other tactical and strategic measures to add to those it has already announced.
Tactically, the RBI could continue to intervene in the overseas non-deliverable forward (NDF) market, which will allow for round-the-clock trading of the rupee and continue to allow foreign subsidiaries of Indian banks to participate in the offshore rupee derivative market to help stabilise the volatility in the forex market.
The strategic measures the government and the RBI should consider for the long-term stability of the rupee would include the following:
These measures would not only help in attracting more long-term foreign currency investments but also help improve the per capita income of the country. The options available to the RBI are many – it needs to pick and choose and implement as and when it thinks the time is right.
—The author, Subrahmanyam Oruganti is Financial Services Partner, EY. Views expressed are personal
