The global geopolitical developments have reenergised the ‘Make in India’ theme, and rightly so. Relocating existing manufacturing facilities to another country is no easy task for any multinational corporation and setting up a new manufacturing base in India is not easy either, despite the progress made on the ‘Ease of Doing Business’ parameters.

The Push:

#WFH, an unknown until a few months ago, is a common concept now. In a technology-enabled world, and thanks to it, the need to risk lives for livelihoods is much lower than it would have otherwise been. This is true not just in India, but across the globe. It has helped moved the needle dramatically on what otherwise would have taken years of change and change management to achieve, namely, the realisation that physical proximity is not a necessity for delivery of quite a few services, whether to customers or even internally within an organisation.

As COVID-19 extends and as the uncertainty of whether we are at the beginning of the end, or at the end of the beginning continues, there is growing pressure to look at newer ways of working and supply chain, not just for products, but equally for services.

The Pull:

‘Let’s make the most of a crisis’ is an oft-repeated management mantra, and the ‘most’ for India is to use these unprecedented developments to its advantage by leveraging the strength that is available in abundance in this country, namely, Talent.

Various global corporations have service setups in India which have started at the bottom of the service value chain. In such cases, it is not uncommon to see a consistent rise in the value chain, given the quality of talent either available here or willing for ‘ghar wapsi’. The movement from performing low end back-office support to getting into front-office functions, and the swing from processing data to processing information and then evolving into knowledge centers, and possibly knowledge creators, is certainly an aspiration within sight and has its precedents in India.

Another positive for India is the fact that the infrastructure needs for rendering offline services is not quite the capital-intensive physical infrastructure as needed for manufacturing and its related activities. For services, a lot can be achieved on the back of the infrastructure around technology and connectivity, both of which are already in place, and at costs comparable if not lower, than the rest of the world. To add to it, there is a positive demonstrated technology-enabled track record which India can be proud of, both across the private as well as the government space.

The fact that India is stated to have the second-largest English-speaking population in the world coupled with a young and growing talent pool certainly adds to the list on the assets side of the Balance Sheet, should one be prepared.

As we aspire to become the Manufacturing hub of the world, the question to ponder is—are we closer and more aligned to becoming the Service Capital of the World?