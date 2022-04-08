RBI in its policy statement sharply revised the inflation guidance to 5.7 percent from 4.5 percent earlier for FY2023 which was in line with our estimates of 5.6 percent. The increase is driven by rise in global commodity prices after the Russia-Ukraine conflict. This prompted RBI to tighten the monetary conditions, though the moves announced were unconventional and took markets by surprise. Despite a downward revision in the growth estimates to 7.2 percent from 7.8 percent in previous policy review, RBI has stated to prioritise inflation over the growth to determine future policy actions.

The RBI surprised all with the introduction of a new tool namely the Special Deposit Facility (SDF) to manage the systemic liquidity. With the SDF absorption rate set at 3.75 percent and reducing the policy corridor to 50 bps effectively makes it the key tool though RBI continues to maintain utility of the Reverse Repo and Variable Reverse Repo rates. With the introduction of the SDF, the call money and other short-term rates rates that were closer to the reverse repo rates are likely to inch upwards towards the SDF rates.

The RBI declared its intent to change its accommodative stance in the near future as it commences focus on withdrawing of the accommodative policy stance. However, with the economic growth only marginally higher than pre-pandemic levels, we expect the RBI to continue provide growth impetus though its focus on managing inflationary expectations gains traction.

The bond markets felt the jitters with the 10-year G-Sec yields shooting to over 7.05 percent for the first time in last three years. While RBI is expected to use all tools under its disposal, the challenge of managing a large GOI borrowing program for FY2023 while also balancing growth and inflation expectations could be a challenge and the 10-year G-sec yield could rise to 7.4 percent during H1 FY2023.

Supported by the competitive mortgage rates from lenders, the demand for home loans has been robust and though the property prices have been on an increasing trend, the continuation of relaxed risk weights on home loans reflects RBI’s view to support the housing market growth and reap benefits of the multiplier effect the housing market provides. Most retail loans have linkages to Repo rates and thus may benefit on the status quo for some more time while corporate loans that are linked to other short-term rates are likely to witness an increase sooner.

The RBI has cushioned the adverse MTM impact on bond portfolio of banks with the increase in the HTM limits to 23 percent till March 2023 followed by a gradual reversal from the next financial year. The measure allows banks to hold additional Rs. 1.6-1.7 trillion of G-secs in held-to-maturity (HTM) category will also help the RBI manage the large GOI borrowing programme for FY2023.

Despite an improved credit growth and slowdown in the deposit growth during FY2023, which could lead to absorption of surplus liquidity, we expect the liquidity surpluses in the banking system to still remain sizable. Reducing the excess systemic liquidity with minimal disruptions remains a key challenge for the RBI.

— The authors, Karthik Srinivasan is Senior Vice President & Group Head, ICRA and Anil Gupta is Vice President & Co-Group Head, ICRA. Views expressed are personal