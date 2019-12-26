#CABQuiz#GST#CyrusMistry
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Economy
Economy

View: Let the CAA, NRC and NPR not distract attention from the economic slowdown

Updated : December 26, 2019 12:18 PM IST

The anti-CAA protests around the country have provided a welcome respite to finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman who was facing increasingly uncomfortable questions about the state of the economy.
That the economy is nose divining is something that most people can see, either because they can read economic indicators, or because they are living through the downturn.
The Indian government rather than tackling the country's economic problems head on seems to be in denial on the basic of the fact that we are in the midst of a slowdown.
View: Let the CAA, NRC and NPR not distract attention from the economic slowdown
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Roundup 2019: FII inflows in 2019 highest since 2013, close to Rs 1 lakh crore

Roundup 2019: FII inflows in 2019 highest since 2013, close to Rs 1 lakh crore

Rupee opens flat at 71.27/$1 on US-China trade deal hopes

Rupee opens flat at 71.27/$1 on US-China trade deal hopes

Global stocks hover near record highs, gold breaches $1,500

Global stocks hover near record highs, gold breaches $1,500

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV