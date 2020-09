The GAFA are the forerunners in India and do not intend to stop there. Facebook, Google and Amazon announced this year investments of more than $16 billion in India. This highlights the potential of India's digital economy and the attractiveness of the country. Facebook was the first to invest in Jio Platforms, the telecoms subsidiary of Reliance, India's biggest conglomerate. Facebook aims to capitalise on the more than 280 million Indian users of WhatsApp, and to participate in Reliance's expansion into e-commerce, with its Jio Mart platform launched at the beginning of the year.

Jio Platforms then attracted other investors, including Google who has announced total investments of over $10 billion in India within the next seven years. Amazon has also been active, as its CEO Jeff Bezos announced his intention to invest $1 billion to help the digital transformation of Indian SMEs to enable them to offer their products online.

India is one of the world’s largest markets in terms of Internet users. With more than 650 million users, most of whom are connected via the cellular network, India is No. 2, just behind China. In our view, the country harbours significant potential due to a very low penetration rate of Internet services.

The role of the Indian diaspora is particularly key in this increase in investment by US Tech in India. US citizens born in India are the most favoured immigrant group in the United States, thanks mainly to their level of education (72 percent of Indians aged over 25 living in the US have a higher education degree vs. a national average of 30 percent).

In our view, the investments by Facebook, Google and Amazon are possible forerunners of larger economic cooperation between the US and India in a context of more difficult China-US relations. These investments come at a time of growing political tensions between China and India.

Following the border conflicts in June, the Indian government banned 59 Chinese digital applications, including TikTok and WeChat. India is an important market for TikTok, where the app has been downloaded 611 million times since its launch in 2017. Closing the door to Chinese companies creates a significant opportunity for US companies.

The emergence of a third power on the geopolitical front

While Beijing's relations with Washington and New Delhi are deteriorating, relations between the US and India appear to be healthy. It is in the interest of the United States to see a third power emerge to counterbalance that of China. India is hoping to capitalise on this US strategy and attract companies wanting to relocate outside China or diversify their production base. Since the start of the year, more than $40 billion in US capital has flowed into India.

For example, Apple has increased its "Made in India" iPhone production. Foxconn, the main assembler of Apple products, has opened its first factory in India and is set to invest over one billion dollars to increase its production capacities. Other Apple suppliers, such as Wistron, Pegatron and Samsung, are also likely to follow, as are Indian companies Dixon Lava and Micromax.

To attract these companies, the Indian government has introduced a system of tax incentives that will cover up to 6 percent of production costs over the next five years. Twenty-two companies, from South Korea, Taiwan and Germany, will take part in this $6.7 billion programme, which aims to make India one of the world's main smartphone manufacturers.

This programme is an illustration of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's “Make in India” initiative, aiming to increase the contribution of the manufacturing sector to India's GDP. This initiative gained traction in September 2019 with the reduction in the corporate tax rate from 30 percent to 22 percent with a lower rate of 15 percent for companies making grassroots investments. The announcement of an infrastructure plan of more than $1500 billion over the next five years should contribute to increasing India's appeal, as the lack of modern infrastructure is cited by foreign companies as a barrier to investing in India.

Long-term growth based on a significant reform programme

These announcements are in line with an ambitious programme to unlock the economy implemented by Modi since his election in 2014. Despite Covid-19, the government continued with its string of reforms, this time targeting agriculture, which is an important sector for India, as it represents 15 percent of the country's GDP and employs more than 50 percent of its population.