View: GST and the challenging last quarter

The Rs 1,29,780 crore gross Goods and Services Tax (GST) revenue for December 2021 was welcome news. GST revenue is ultimately a proxy for consumption and indicative of the fact that people were spending. This is sweet music for policy makers.

The December revenue was 13 percent higher than the GST revenues of December 2020. IGST at Rs 69.155 crore was a major contributor-and this included a sizeable Rs 37,526 crore from the import of goods. This is one reason why despite a drop in the number of e-way bills generated in the month, GST revenue performed well. It was just Rs 1,746 crore lesser than the revenue of November 2021.

The average monthly gross GST revenue for the third quarter of this fiscal was Rs 1.30 lakh crore-up from Rs 1.10 lakh crore and Rs 1.15 lakh crore in the first and second quarter respectively.

The Ministry of Finance press release attributed the GST collection to ‘improved tax compliance and better tax administration by the Central and State Tax Authorities.’ So, we can justifiably bask in the GST revenue performance of December. However, this should not take away from the fact that we now enter the critical last quarter of the fiscal. And the signs are ominous.

Omicron is increasingly casting its ugly shadow across the country. India at the time of writing this article (7.1.22) has an active caseload of 2,85,401 cases. The previous day witnessed a record single-day hike of 90,928 cases. The increase in cases in Maharashtra is particularly worrying. Medical care facilities are being tested once again. The number of personnel from the medical fraternity getting impacted by this new variant is increasing at an alarming rate. AIIMS New Delhi alone has reported 90 doctors down with the virus.

These numbers conceal the debilitating impact the pandemic has on the economy-the Government, both Central and States, have the difficult task of balancing the safety of lives with impact on the economy. To impose restrictions, lockdown, curfew or not is a difficult call.

Most States have however begun putting in place night and weekend curfews. Work-related restrictions are increasingly being contemplated officially. However, very many manufacturing and service-related industries having learnt from the previous experience are voluntarily cutting down manufacturing/ supplies. Contact intensive service sectors particularly bear the brunt of any such disruption.

There are several other factors which are of concern.

The performance of the eight core sectors at 3.1 percent in November was sluggish. Supply side constraints continued to dog manufacturing. The manufacturing PMI consequently moderated in December 2021.

This resulted in high raw material and input costs. As per MOSPI retail inflation went up to 4.9 percent. Wholesale inflation rose dramatically to 14.2 percent.

CMIE data would suggest that the manufacturing and services sectors are showing signs of strain in the wake of the third wave. Firms surveyed for the PMI by HIS Markit reported ‘broad based ‘job losses both in manufacturing and services’. CMIE has reported that the unemployment rate hit a four-month high in December . The unemployment rate rose to 7.9 percent in December from 7 percent in November-the highest since August.

RBI data shows bank deposits dropped by 5 percent; corporate bond issuances were lower in December by 16 percent. NSDL data shows that net FPI inflows remained negative for the third successive month.

But demand for oil, gold and electronics pushed imports up. The trade deficit widened to USD 21.99 billion and reached a worrying USD 143.97 billion for the period April-December 2021.

The result is that India’s current account balance recorded a deficit of USD 9.6 billion (1.3 percent of GDP) in the second quarter (July-September) of 2021-22 as compared to a surplus of USD 15.3 billion (2.4 percent of GDP) in the second quarter of 2020-21. This was primarily due to the widening trade deficit and an increase in net outgo of investment income.

The rupee had depreciated by the end of December to a record Rs 75.53. It has marginally improved since.

GST evasion of scandalous proportions continues to be a matter of concern. The latest detection from a perfume manufacturer where cash in excess of Rs 150 crore was seized is a case in point.

The Committee on GST rate rationalisation involving the convergence of rates is likely to present its report in this quarter. If this were to happen it would cause greater volatility. As will also frequent changes in GST policy-if rates after extensive deliberations have indeed been ‘rationalised’ there should not be a reversal of the decision . The issue of continuation or otherwise, of GST compensation cess will also have to be addressed soon.

The net result of all these factors would suggest that the GDP outlook for Q4 would get hit. HDFC Bank in its report has suggested this could result in GDP growth coming in lower by 20-30 basis points than their earlier estimate of 6.1 percent for the fourth quarter. It may be recalled that RBI had projected Q4 growth at 6 percent in its last monetary policy meeting.

We would need to be prepared accordingly. We should aim for a ’mix of relief and support' for the industry. We should ensure that infrastructure projects actually take off. We should focus on ensuring the vaccination and booster shot drive continues to happen efficiently. In short, we should while taking all necessary measures to boost the economy, and precautions to keep ourselves safe, prepare ourselves for the worst.

— Najib Shah is the former chairman of the Central Board of Indirect Taxes & Customs. The views expressed are personal.