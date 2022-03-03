View | February GST revenue an indication of increased economic activity and growth

The GST revenue numbers for February 2022 have been remarkably good. This is despite it being a 28-day month. At Rs 1,33,026 lakh crore, the revenue has yet again crossed the Rs 1,30 lakh crore psychological mark. This is just Rs 5000 odd crore less than the revenue of January 2022.

There are quite a few positive elements in the revenue breakup of the GST . Cess being the most significant. At Rs 10,340 crore this is the first time the cess collection has crossed the Rs 10,000 crore mark. Since cess is imposed on very few items in the 28 percent tax bracket, this is a positive indication of growth-especially in the automobile sector.

IGST revenue at Rs. 67,471 crore continues to be the single largest element of the GST revenue break up. So, imports have been growing. This is reflected also in the trade data. Thus, despite exports in February 2022 having touched USD 33.81 billion , just short of the January export figure at USD 34.06 billion, the trade deficit has increased. The trade deficit has touched USD 21.19 billion. This is substantially higher than the trade deficit figures of January when it was USD 17.94 billion.

Also Read

The Centre’s fiscal deficit (the gap between its income and expenditure), was 3.8 percent (of GDP ) in Jan’22. This is lower than the government’s revised estimates (RE) of 6.9 percent. The Centre’s net revenue has already exceeded the government’s RE for FY22. It is at Rs 18.4tn (RE: 17.7tn). If despite this the fiscal deficit for FY 22 is 6.9 percent, it is an indication of the increased spending and capex. This again is good for increasing economic activity and revenue.

The Budget had shown that we are on a path of fiscal prudence. The enormous thrust on infrastructure at Rs.7.5 lakh crore is good. 65 percent of this being earmarked for roads, railways and defense which should generate substantial economic activity, both in manufacturing and in services. There is also a focus to boost sectors like hospitality, tourism, housing, telecom-hopefully this will mean demand for credit.

The Second Advance Estimate for agriculture has also ushered good news for 2021-22. Record food grains production of 316.06 million tonnes is estimated- this is higher by 5.32 million tonnes than the production of food grains in the previous year. This bodes well for the rural sector and should spur demand.

Having said that, the jury is still out whether the increase in GST revenue can be attributable to just an increase in economic activity. Since all the GST levies are applied on an ad valorem basis, the ‘growth’ in revenue is also an indication of inflation . The CPI was 6 percent in January 2022 up from 5.7 percent in December 2021. WPI was 13 percent -just slightly lower than the previous month. On a different note, the RBI continues to be sanguine that inflation is not a cause for concern.

Thus, 2021-22 has seen robust revenue collections. This is a trend that normally would have continued in the last month of the fiscal. March has always been good for revenue.

And just when everything seemed to be going well, we have been hit by fresh winds of turmoil. The Russia-Ukraine long building tension has now become a full-fledged bloody war. Global markets have gone in a spin. With sanctions on Russia increasing by the day, the global impact is still unravelling. For India, the impact will be felt in the form of a sharp increase in oil prices . They have touched USD 113 per barrel. Both the Budget and the RBI obviously did not factor these developments. The projections made both in the Budget and by the RBI were on the very conservative estimate that crude prices would be at about USD 75.

Given our dependence on oil imports, our oil bill will increase dramatically. This will increase the trade deficit further. This will hurt the rupee too. There is likely to be increased volatility impacting exports.

Gas prices have also spiked. India imports a considerable amount of edible oil and grains from Ukraine which will also get impacted. The diamond trade, a very important job creator, and which has close links with Russia, is increasingly becoming nervous with these developments.

We are moving towards a period of uncertainty that we could have done without. The earlier the Russian-Ukraine conflict stops the better for us and indeed the world, both from the humanitarian angle and for the economy.

— Najib Shah is the former chairman of the Central Board of Indirect Taxes & Customs. The views expressed are personal.