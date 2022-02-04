View: Analyzing Budget 22-23 from wealth creation perspective; A tale of two halves

As the dust settles on Union budget 2022-23, we look through the lens of data to understand the vision of the current government over medium-term and present implications of the same from a wealth creation perspective.

1. Growth over fiscal prudence

The government’s choice of increasing capital expenditure spend substantially, at the expense of higher fiscal deficit, reflects its preference for growth. Notably, it increased capex spend by 35 percent , even though it meant higher fiscal deficit of 6.9 percent in FY23. Also, government revised its spending plans upwards for FY22.

This is a welcome measure in my opinion, as it is the need of the hour for an economy coming out of pandemic. Also, we note that this was possible on the back of strong tax collections on GST front and prudent spending patterns in the past.

2. Long-term capital formation over short-term relief measures

Increased allocation towards infrastructure and housing point towards government’s preference for long-term capital formation, at the cost of short-term quick fixes like relief measures for rural sector. On the face of important elections ahead, this reflects maturity of decision making and more beneficial for economic growth over the medium-term in our view.

Notably, government increased its allocation towards schemes like PM Awas Yojana, Nal Se Jal scheme and on areas like roads, railways, logistics.

3. Embracing the digital economy

Indian government took a very progressive step of launching a digital currency in FY23, one of the first emerging markets to do the same in our view. Also, its intent to bring crypto-currencies under the purview of regulation through taxation will likely prevent systemic risks to the economy going forward.

Finally, its battery swapping policy reflects an acceptance of the disruption in the automobile space and an attempt to become an enabler of the change in our view.

4. Commitment to Make-in-India scheme

The union budget also re-iterated government’s commitment to Make-in-India scheme by incorporating solar equipment within the PLI scheme

Also, its attempt to source about 70 percent of India’s defence requirements through domestic companies will boost domestic manufacturing in defence space.

What should investors do?

Our equity view: A Tale of Two Halves

We think 2022 will likely be the first year of policy normalisation post-pandemic. Hence, we would expect 2022 to be a tale of two halves.

In first half, we would expect markets to digest the pace of policy normalisation, along with omicron and hence, would expect it to be volatile.

In second half, we would expect markets to respond to earnings direction, as the economic recovery unfolds.

Overall, we are constructive on equities in 2022 but prepared for higher volatility ahead. Our hypothesis of 2H22 economic recovery gets meaningfully bolstered post union budget 2022-23

Post budget themes

While India’s economic growth scenario is likely to be robust in FY23, a few themes that get a boost in the post-budget scenario include:

Private sector investment demand,

Indian household capex demand and

Government growth scheme beneficiaries.

While private sector investment demand will likely get a boost from government focus on capital expenditure, its focus on housing will likely benefit the direct and indirect beneficiaries from real-estate demand.

Finally, the structural reforms endorsed by the government has the potential to add 1-2 percent to GDP growth over the medium-term. When we combine this with decade low interest-rates, India could witness a meaningful capex cycle over the next 2-3 years, in our view, which will likely be positive for equity markets over medium-term.

On net balance, the above-mentioned areas are well reflected in our equity portfolios at Edelweiss AMC and we believe, investors would do well to focus on these themes over the medium term from a wealth creation point of view.

—The author, Trideep Bhattacharya, is Chief Investment Officer – Equities of Edelweiss Asset Management Ltd (EAML). The views expressed above are his own.