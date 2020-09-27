Economy VIEW: An FIR that can flip financial stability Updated : September 27, 2020 04:42 PM IST There are several reasons why the Franklin Templeton case should be looked into the authorities such as SEBI and not cops. If concerned lawmakers from SEBI to the Ministry of Finance do not stop trigger-happy FIR lodgers immediately, the financial stability of the country is in grave danger. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.