  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Economy
Economy

VIEW: An FIR that can flip financial stability

Updated : September 27, 2020 04:42 PM IST

There are several reasons why the Franklin Templeton case should be looked into the authorities such as SEBI and not cops.
If concerned lawmakers from SEBI to the Ministry of Finance do not stop trigger-happy FIR lodgers immediately, the financial stability of the country is in grave danger.
VIEW: An FIR that can flip financial stability

Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.

You May Also Like

Eight of top 10 valued firms lose Rs 1.57 lakh crore in market valuation

Eight of top 10 valued firms lose Rs 1.57 lakh crore in market valuation

RIL's retail arm receives Rs 7,500 crore from Silver Lake for 1.75% stake sale

RIL's retail arm receives Rs 7,500 crore from Silver Lake for 1.75% stake sale

Positive pay system for cheque payments to come into effect from Jan 1: RBI

Positive pay system for cheque payments to come into effect from Jan 1: RBI

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement