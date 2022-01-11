View: A budget amidst opportunities

In the run up to this year’s budget, past eighteen months have been an absolute test of character for the Indian economy. Lo and behold, India has demonstrated remarkable resilience in bouncing back from the recessionary lows of April to June 2020, and then battling out deathly second wave of the coronavirus in Q1FY2022.

Buoyancy of economic recovery is underpinned by recent tax collections that show an astonishing 48 percent plus y-o-y growth in gross direct tax collections, and nearly 18 percent growth vis-à-vis pre-pandemic year (i.e. FY 2020). Until only a couple of weeks ago, the economy seemed to be rallying ahead looking to even surpass 9.5 percent GDP growth estimate for fiscal 2022. However, a whole new equation is now presented with the latest virus variant, even as one hopes the third wave doesn’t cause a catastrophic dent to the pace of the recovery, as was the case in the June quarter.

Macro outlook and key asks

Be that as it may, the growth estimates however are not being revised significantly downwards by the RBI as well as agencies as the momentum remains quite upbeat on the back of unprecedented consumer spending, strong pipeline of government infrastructure capex and steady private investments. That said, there is even stronger need for continuity of this momentum to ensure the recovery doesn’t get derailed in coming quarters.

This year’s Budget proposals, unlike many in the past, will need to be crafted with even more delicate balance as many sectors /sub-sectors which were hit harder than others through this pandemic, would expect a policy booster to prop their sustenance and eventually for a full recovery in due course, while the government would look to steady its fiscal consolidation goals after two years of liberal fiscal maneuvering.

From a macro-economic standpoint, focus will be on enhancing as well accelerating infrastructure spending in coming quarters; towards this end, asset monetisation programme may get a further filip and aggressive timelines for implementation. Continued support to MSMEs holds the key to creating jobs and supporting demand outlook in medium to long term, in the quest of sustainable strong recovery across sectors. Another area of focus likely is ensuring exports growth; successful closure of multiple FTAs under negotiation in the backdrop of Atmanirbhar Bharat campaign is absolutely crucial for next stage of growth of the exports-oriented sector.

Tax policy: Case for providing predictability

The Budget holds the promise of essaying a set of proposals to align with the goal of continually ensuring predictability of tax regimes, transparency in tax administration under the aegis of Citizen Charter and targeted policy changes to channelize long term investments.

To begin with, whilst no major changes to tax rate card likely, there is an absolute need for clarity to be had as to how wide the net of digital tax is to be cast; presently the Equalisation levy and low-threshold nexus rules under income tax law make it hard for foreign companies which are not strictly carrying out digital transactions, to determine their exposure to tax outcomes. Moreover, the OECD-led multilateral tax policy campaign culminating, recently, in a 2-Pillar solution requires the government to lay out the roadmap for phasing out EQL which was intended as an interim measure till a global consensus was arrived at. This important policy guidance will be a bog boost to the overall goal of ensuring predictability in our tax regimes.

To ensure that tax policies do contribute to the growth of infrastructure spending, the government must strive to reduce (or completely waive!) tax cost of debt financing for infrastructure projects with a special incentive for renewables, hydrogen and new technology development aiding decarbonisation goals. Presently, there is a full suite of tax withholding rates which apply with respect to debt servicing by infrastructure companies, depending on the type and currency of debt instruments (i.e. CCD v NCD v vanilla shareholder loan, etc); this mumbo jumbo of tax rate arbitrage ranging from 5 percent to 40 percent, if anything, creates more doubts in investors’ minds than incentivising long term capital commitments.

With very large capital requirements for infra growth — more than US$1 trillion is required over next 4 to 5 years in infrastructure spending out of which close to US$300 billion would be for meeting ambitious renewables target of 500GW alone — it is imperative that the government proposes a bold move of waiving tax withholding on infrastructure lending by foreign institutions for at least 3 to 5 years. And if this is a tough bullet to bite, the government can at least ensure the uniformity of tax withholding rate of 5 percent across the type and currency of borrowings by eligible project SPVs.

To provide a level playing field ahead of implementation of Min-tax rules under the OECD's Pillar 2 Solution, it would be quite timely for the government to permit group tax consolidation for large MNEs, more particularly in infrastructure space. This will also enable pandemic ravaged businesses /sectors leverage tax losses of recent past against future outgo.

With growing appetite for capital infusions, start-ups and the growing list of unicorns will like to see the government lay out the framework for overseas listing, a final frontier of sorts for new-age entrepreneurs. From a tax standpoint, there is an expectation that the Budget will provide tax neutrality for merger of Indian companies with foreign entities. Also, in respect of existing tax rules for foreign mergers resulting in transfer of underlying Indian companies’ shares, granting tax neutrality for shareholders of merging foreign companies will make this concession whole and enable more cross border restructurings.

From an indirect tax standpoint, it is rather uncommon to see key GST law related matters to be dealt with in Budget proposals. Yet policy direction on inclusion of additional sectors /businesses for the PLI programme henceforth, progress on FTAs and Customs duty rationalisation could find mention. Fixing elements of inverted duty structure has been a long pending ask that the industry will like to see getting addressed; granting refund of input services GST in case of inverted structure, would be a critical element of it.

Overall, this Budget could be just the catalyst the economy needs to break through the shackles of subdued pandemic-stricken 24 months. Let us wait and watch!

—Sumit Singhania is Partner; and Prabhanu Sikaria is Deputy Manager with Deloitte Haskins & Sells LLP. Views expressed are personal