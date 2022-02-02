View: A benign budget is a fine budget

This year’s union budget and accompanying budget speech held very little big news. Between the raging pandemic and key state elections underway, the government showed its ability to hold steady against strong headwinds and avoid unsustainable social programs like loans forgiveness. This budget seemed to be singularly focused on the smaller issues that help businesses grow, create jobs, and trade overseas. At a time of changing global supply chains, these steps will be warmly welcomed by domestic firms.

When coming to office in 2014, the Modi government was widely expected to initiate sweeping business reforms to help transform the industry. That promise was partly met in the early years, but some of the larger reforms like the goods and service tax (GST) were only swallowed with great difficulty. The government’s determination to enact big reforms has only been re-awakened in the last 18 months.

The 2022-23 union budget indicates a “back to basics” approach for creating stronger economic fundamentals. Investments in infrastructure, programs to help small businesses, skills, and education for both businesses and policymakers, and a helpful emphasis on urban planning.

Foreign companies have a bit less to cheer. The Finance Ministry is digging India’s new autarkic hole a bit deeper with new tariffs on a wide range of products including chemicals, fabrics, medical devices, capital goods, and more. The finance minister made no mention of plans to further liberalise India’s foreign direct investment (FDI) regulations. Supporters would say “there is less to do after 30 years of liberalisation.” That argument holds some merit, but there are dozens of sectors with FDI caps or other regulations that put foreign firms at a disadvantage vis-à-vis Indian domestic firms. Foreign defense firms, already wary of losing business opportunities due to India’s attempts to create defense manufacturing champions, would be chilled with the Finance Minister’s intention to increase the percent of the defense budget earmarked for local manufacturers.

The Finance Ministry does include some product areas for which trade barriers were alleviated. Notable among these are mobile phone parts, gemstones, chemicals related to petroleum refining, and more. However, duty reductions on these inputs to “Make in India” will not help India shed its protectionist image.

Fortunately, the budget did not contain any provisions that would wreck investor sentiments. A relatively dull budget has merit on its own. It was only a decade ago that the Finance Bill included the dreaded “retrospective taxation” provision that attempted to claw back old tax revenue from foreign investors. Looking a bit further back, the “Fringe Benefit Tax” as part of the Finance Bill in 2005—while technically the “right thing to do”—generated a great deal of tension with investors, both domestic and foreign.

Of course, the business community no longer needs to rely on the budget and budget speech as the starting point for reforms. Pending reforms in areas like the power sector, resolution of financial firms, improving the function of the GST, and improving judicial process received little attention by the finance minister—yet are clearly being prioritised by the government. Similarly, the government appears to have renewed interest in trade integration with key partners. So, while the budget contained some protectionist measures, the Ministry of Commerce & Industry is working to negotiate new trade agreements with the UK, Australia, the European Union , and Canada. Such agreements can play a crucial role in India’s attempt to integrate more deeply with global supply chains.

Multilateral bodies like the International Monetary Fund (IMF) expect the Indian economy to rebound more sharply than most large economies in 2022. The government must look for ways to capitalise on this expected “good news story,” especially as multinational firms seek to diversify their bases of supply. The 2022-23 union budget and additional reforms outlined in the budget speech indicate an interest in getting back to basics—improving infrastructure, incentivizing local manufacturing, and refocusing efforts on skills and education. Success in these areas may not provide a quick jump-start to growth but will set India up nicely for long-term improvements in creating a more balanced, modern economy.

—Richard M. Rossow is a senior adviser and the Wadhwani Chair in U.S.-India Policy Studies at the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) in Washington DC. Views expressed are personal