View | The robust September GST revenue

The tweet of CNBC-TV18’s Timsy Jaipuria that GST revenue for the month of September will be in the range of Rs 1.47 crore to Rs 1.50 crore, a good five days before the actual data was known, has indeed come true. The October 1 Press Information Bureau (PIB) release indicates that GST gross revenue collected in the month of September 2022 is Rs1,47,686 crore — above the Rs1.47 mark for the seventh month in a row. Being a destination-based tax the IGST component continues to be the largest component at Rs 80,464 crore. The disturbing trend of the import component of IGST being more than 50 percent of IGST also continues. Rs 42,215 crore is the contribution of imports.

The month also witnessed the highest single-day collection of Rs 49,453 crore on September 20. A total of 877 thousand challans were filed on this day. A mind-boggling 11 million plus e-way bills and e-invoices were handled in the month of September by GSTN. A remarkable testimony to the fact that the Goods and Services Tax Network (GSTN) has settled down admirably.

The GST revenue performance will surely be sweet music to policymakers. Direct taxes have also been doing well. They grew by 28.8 percent in the April-July 2022 period. Advance direct tax collections till September 17 have grown by 23 percent when compared to the same period last year.

This robust revenue performance will have to be juxtaposed with other developments. The global economy is in turmoil. The Russian-Ukraine conflict continues. Inflation has been stalking all economies. Central banks have been tightening monetary policy. Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) has lowered the GDP growth forecast for 2023 to 2.2 percent from the earlier forecast of 2.8 percent. They have as of now retained the global growth forecast for 2022 at three percent. China has been reeling under the on-off COVID-19 -induced lockdowns and the property crisis. The dollar index has strengthened by 9.8 percent over the last three months, resulting in a dramatic weakening of all major and emerging market currencies.

Domestic challenges persist. The economy grew by a lower-than-expected 13.5 percent in Q1 FY23. There has been a slowdown in the core sector. The growth rate in August was 3.3 percent. There has been low growth in the core cement and steel sectors-indication of lower levels of infra-activity. The power sector also witnessed understated growth at 0.9 percent. The mining, fertiliser, and refinery sectors have done well.

Retail inflation was high — the only positive of this (if at all) being the consequential impact on indirect tax revenue. Wholesale inflation also remained high for the third straight month. The RBI while announcing the monetary credit policy and hiking by 50-bps the repo rate has acknowledged the persistence of inflation. Its retail inflation outlook for FY 23 has been pegged at 6.7 percent.

While there has been a steady increase in credit demand, a good sign, the deposits have slowed down. Liquidity positions have tightened which going forward will pose a challenge. What this also meant was that short-term interest rates increased. All this will mean that the MSME sectors will face additional challenges.

The trade deficit has been on the increase. Exports have flattened on fluctuating global demand — the WTO has projected that global trade volume growth will reduce to three percent in 2022 against the earlier estimate of 4.7 percent. The merchandise trade deficit for FY 23 is projected to go up to $294 billion (a humongous eight percent of GDP). The rupee has continued to plunge to new lows against a strong US Dollar. FPI inflows slowed down in September over concerns of a global recession.

The CAD has widened to 2.8 percent of GDP. Projections suggest that FY 23 will see it widen further to 3.6 percent of GDP and BoP to record a deficit of $65 billion. India’s forex position remains comfortable at a nine-month import cover. This is despite RBI’s aggressive intervention to limit rupee depreciation.

Despite these dismal developments, GST revenue doing well is commendable. This is a reflection both of compliance having eased and better enforcement. Aggressive CAPEX projections by the centre and states are positive going forward. The centre’s outlay is Rs 7.5 lakh crore; the state's projected expenditure is Rs 6.92 lakh crore. Thus far centre has spent approximately 27.8 percent of the budgeted amount. The states have spent only 14.7 percent. The second half revenue performance will depend on increased consumption and more importantly on actual CAPEX spending. This will be critical.

Tax evasion seems to continue unabated as evidenced by the detections. The evasion detected is of the worst kind-availing input tax credit without any supply of goods/services. This causes damage at multiple levels. The credit which is not licitly available is used for discharge of GST liability causing a loss of revenue to the exchequer. The damage does not stop here — this fraudulently availed credit which is used to discharge liability fraudulently becomes a credit in the subsequent supply chain.

The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) and GSTN should continue to focus on data analytics. The government is said to be contemplating decriminalising some offences in the GST law. Searches are undoubtedly blunt instruments of law — but given the tax evasion by even reputed companies, it is still unfortunately necessary. Yes, these powers should be used after due diligence.

Moving as we are into the festive season GST revenue should continue to do well on the back of increased demand and consumption. But given the challenges enumerated above, there is no room for complacency. In the meantime, the GST Council should resolve long pending issues — online gaming and the creation of the GST tribunal.

The author Najib Shah is the former Chairman of the Central Board of Indirect taxes & Customs. The views expressed are personal.