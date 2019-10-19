Economy
Very flattering to hear voters were paying attention: Abhijeet Banerjee on Piyush Goyal’s dig at him and Nyay
Updated : October 19, 2019 05:38 PM IST
Banerjee had endorsed Nyay, the minimum basic income scheme promised by the Congress during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more