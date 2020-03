The APMC market in Vashi, Navi Mumbai, is running on low on food supplies, with stock expected to last one day.

"No new food supplies have come in in the last three days. We have supplies for perhaps one more day for the city. A meeting between the APMC heads is on to review the situation," a spokesperson told CNBC-TV18.

Supply chains across India have been hit over the past few weeks following the imposition of several lockdowns in the country, which culminated in the nationwide lockdown yesterday.

Still, governments including the Centre have repeatedly reinforced that adequate supplies will be made available for all citizens.

An APMC Sangli official said that arrivals to their market has dropped significantly as "bulk buyers such as hypermarkets, large retail chains and bulk consumers have started purchasing fruits and vegetables directly from farmers to ensure uninterrupted supply."

Despite this, online bulk buyers such as BigBasket, Grofers and Amazon Pantry have had to shut operations as their delivery supply chains have got disrupted.