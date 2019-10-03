Business
Vande Bharat Express starts operation today. Here's a look at key facts and photos
Updated : October 03, 2019 11:31 AM IST
The Vande Bharat Express will run on all days of the week except Tuesday and will cut down the travel time between Delhi and Katra to just eight hours, as compared to 12-14 hours it earlier took to cover the 655 km distance.
The New Delhi-Katra Vande Bharat Express (Train number 22439 ) will leave New Delhi railway station at 6 am and reach Katra at 2 pm.
The new semi high-speed train is the second Vande Bharat express, earlier called Train 18, launched by the Indian Railways.
