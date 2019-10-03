Vande Bharat Express starts operation today. Here's a look at key facts and photos

Union home minister Amit Shah on Thursday flagged off the Delhi-Katra Vande Bharat Express. The semi high-speed train will bring down the travel time between the national capital and Katra, the last station on way to the Vaishno Devi temple.

Here are certain key facts about the new train:

The train will commence its commercial operations from Saturday. The Vande Bharat Express will run on all days of the week except Tuesday and will cut down the travel time between Delhi and Katra to just eight hours, as compared to 12-14 hours it earlier took to cover the 655 km distance. This is owing to the fact that the 16-coach engine-less self-propelled trainset is able to accelerate and decelerate at much faster rate than conventional trains.

The New Delhi-Katra Vande Bharat Express (Train number 22439 ) will leave New Delhi railway station at 6 am and reach Katra at 2 pm. The Katra-New Delhi Vande Bharat Express (Train number 22440) will leave Katra at 3 pm and reach New Delhi at 11 pm. The train would be run at a maximum speed of 130 kilometres per hour on the Delhi-Katra route with three stops — Ambala, Ludhiana and Jammu Tawi — before reaching Katra.

Bookings have opened on the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) website — www.irctc.co.in — for the indigenous-built train. The railways has not applied the dynamic pricing principle for its fares on the new train. The minimum fare for travelling between New Delhi to Sri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra station in the chair car is Rs 1,630, while the fare for the executive chair car is priced at Rs 3,015.

The Train 18 manufactures, Integral Coach Factory (ICF), have made changes to the existing design of the train. More space has been provided to store meals for passengers. Besides the changes in the exterior and interior designs, the ICF has added a slew of modern features like adjustable seats, improved washbasins, automatic doors, WiFi and infotainment system, among others. It also comes with a big pantry car.

The new semi high-speed train is the second Vande Bharat express, earlier called Train 18, launched by the Indian Railways. The first Vande Bharat Express was flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier in the year and operates on the New Delhi-Varanasi sector.