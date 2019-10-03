#CorporateTaxCut#MonetaryPolicy#AutoWoes
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Economy
Business

Vande Bharat Express starts operation today. Here's a look at key facts and photos

Updated : October 03, 2019 11:31 AM IST

The Vande Bharat Express will run on all days of the week except Tuesday and will cut down the travel time between Delhi and Katra to just eight hours, as compared to 12-14 hours it earlier took to cover the 655 km distance.
The New Delhi-Katra Vande Bharat Express (Train number 22439 ) will leave New Delhi railway station at 6 am and reach Katra at 2 pm.
The new semi high-speed train is the second Vande Bharat express, earlier called Train 18, launched by the Indian Railways.
Vande Bharat Express starts operation today. Here's a look at key facts and photos
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

HDFC Bank can move up to Rs 1,280, says market expert Rajat Bose

HDFC Bank can move up to Rs 1,280, says market expert Rajat Bose

Wall Street drops more than 1% on domestic growth worries

Wall Street drops more than 1% on domestic growth worries

Selloff in banks drags Sensex down 1,000 points from day's high; Nifty slips below 11,250

Selloff in banks drags Sensex down 1,000 points from day's high; Nifty slips below 11,250

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV