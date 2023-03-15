Uttarakhand Budget 2023: Rs 40 crore allotted for CM Self-Employment Scheme, special provision for soldiers

The Uttarakhand Budget 2023 is likely to focus on women, farmers, businessmen, tourism, youth and policies related to mining in the state.

The Uttarakhand Budget 2023 worth 76,000 crore was presented by Finance Minister Prem Chand Aggarwal in the legislative assembly on Wednesday. The budget is likely to focus on women, farmers, businessmen, tourism, youth and policies related to mining in the state.

"Our government is continuously increasing capital investment. Inclusive development is being done...Roads, railways and waterways are being prepared. Apart from this, a roadmap has been prepared for many schemes," Prem Chand Aggarwal was quoted by News 18 as saying.

The Uttarakhand Budget 2023 focused on seven points:

Emphasis on investing in human capital

> Inclusive development: Taking development initiatives to the last man standing and giving a platform to utilise the new opportunity

> Health facilities

> Promotion and protection of public property in capital expenditure

> Seamless and secure connectivity

> Technological and modern development

> Balance between ecology and economy

Top announcements in Uttarakhand Budget 2023:

> Rs 1000 crore for Joshimath landslide area

> Rs 15 crore for Balika Cycle yojana , Rs 3 crore for OBC students and Rs 169 crore for the children of the underprivileged. Scheduled Tribe students will get free books

> There are 39,000 NCC cadets in the state. These cadets will get Rs 45 instead of Rs 15 per day for diet (allowance)

> Rs 5 crore allotted for scholarship. Scholarship of Rs 1.9 crore for girls belonging to backward castes. Rs 51 crore for excellent cluster school. Ten government schools will be developed.

> Rs 11 crore allotted for talent promotion.

> The Uttarakhand Budget proposes 4G connectivity at all colleges

> Rs 40 crore for the CM Self-Employment Scheme to promote horticulture, agriculture, entrepreneurship, self-help groups and self-employment.

> Rs 10 crore for Aanchal Amrit Yojana

> Anganwadi workers will get Rs 9,500, assistant Anganwadi workers Rs 6,250 and mini workers will get Rs 5,250 as honorarium.

> Provision of Rs 100 crore for G-20

> Uttarakhand Budget 2023 for salary and pension: An estimated expenditure of Rs 17,395 crore on salaries and allowances of state employees. Over Rs 7,600 crore will be spent on the pension head.

Uttarakhand Budget: Special provision for soldiers

> Rs 1.5 crore for Martyr's Fund

> Rs 1 crore for Khatima CSD canteen

> Rs 2 crore for Sainik Rest House

> Free travel on gallantry awardees

> Rs 20 crore for Shaurya Sthal

Uttarakhand Budget for women and children

> 30 percent reservation for women in government jobs in Uttarakhand

> Milk twice a week for the health of children

> Milk and dates for pregnant women twice a week

> Rs 282.5 crore for Nanda Gauri scheme

> Rs 19.95 crore for CM Mahalaxmi Yojana

> Rs 20 crore for CM Mahila Poshan Yojana

Uttarakhand Budget 2023: Health schemes

> Cancer hospital will start in Haldwani

> Rs 285 crore for new medical college

> Rs 777.9 crore for Health Mission Plan

> Rs 151.41 crore for Haldwani Medical College

> Rs 196.23 crore for Dehradun Medical College

> 50,000 for the preparation of Public Service Commission

Uttarakhand Economic Survey for 2022-23

Uttarakhand Economic Survey for 2022-23 showed that the state's share in central taxes is estimated at Rs 9,130.16 crore in the year 2022-23 (budget estimate). Accordingly, the state's per capita income (provisional) in the year 2020-21 has been estimated at Rs 185,761, while in the year 2021-22 it is estimated at Rs 205,840, news agency ANI reported.