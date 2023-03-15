Uttarakhand Budget 2023: Rs 1,000 crore for Joshimath, Metro boost for Dehradun

The government announced a Rs 101 crore budget for a metro rail in Dehradun. Rs 196.23 crore has also been allocated for the Dehradun Medical College

The Uttarakhand government has announced a Rs 1,000 crore outlay in its latest budget for the Joshimath landslide area. Additionally, it has laid out Rs 101 crore for a metro rail in the winter capital city of Dehradun.

In January, a landslide caused by slow subsidence in the Joshimath municipality resulted in over 700 houses developing cracks, forcing families and residents to relocate from their "dangerous" abodes. Several roads, hotels and hospitals were also affected.

Uttarakhand finance minister Prem Chand Aggarwal on Wednesday presented an annual budget worth Rs 76,000 crore for the financial year 2023-24 in the state assembly in Gairsain.

He also announced a Rs 101 crore budget for a metro rail in Dehradun. Rs 196.23 crore has also been allocated for the Dehradun Medical College

"Our government is continuously increasing capital investment. Inclusive development is being done," Aggarwal said, per a News18 report. "Roads, railways and waterways are being prepared. Apart from this, a roadmap has been prepared for many schemes."

Aggarwal presented the budget on the third day of the state assembly's ongoing budget session in Uttarakhand's summer capital Gairsain.

The budget focuses on investment in human capital, inclusive development, increase in capital expenditure, better availability of healthcare facilities, technology-based development and coordination between ecology and economy, said Aggarwal who began his budget speech in Garhwali.

Pre-budget speculations predicted that Dehradun would receive a big gift in the Uttarakhand budget 2023, per a report by Prabhat Khabar. Projects worth Rs 6,000 crore would be announced to reduce traffic pressure in Dehradun, including an elevated road project over the Rispana and Bindal rivers.

In the Economic Survey 2022-2023, the Uttarakhand government reported that over Rs 2,500 crore will be spent on constructing an elevated road on the Rispana river and Rs 3,500 crore on the Bindal river.

With agency inputs.