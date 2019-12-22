Business
Uttar Pradesh: Christmas cheer evaporates with violence, net shutdown
Updated : December 22, 2019 02:48 PM IST
The violence that rocked across Uttar Pradesh and left Lucknow ripped apart has snatched away the festive mood.
Shopping malls and markets wear a deserted look despite the decorations for Christmas and New Year.
Salman Khan's blockbuster 'Dabbangg 3' got an unexpectedly poor opening in Lucknow.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more