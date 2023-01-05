UP CM Yogi Adityanath's pitch to investors: Crime and riots are down in the state

There are 96 lakh registered businesses in the state and no industry closed down during the pandemic, he said.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday invited businessmen in Mumbai to invest in his state as a part of a domestic roadshow for UP's investment summit.

The chief minister is promoting the Global Investors Summit (GIS-2023) which kickstarts today and has been campaigning within India and abroad to gather industrialist attendees.

"Take advantage of the immense potential that the state has to offer and be our partner in Uttar Pradesh's progressive transformation to make New India more prosperous and powerful," Adityanath said in his address.

Speaking to several high-profile businessmen in the country's financial capital, Adityanath lauded the several strengths of Uttar Pradesh. Implying that the state is safe and fit for business, he pointed out that no riots had occurred between 2017 and 2022.

"Today, no goon can extort money any businessman or contractor in the state," Adityanath said.

He also noted that as India's most populous state and home to vast, fertile land, UP supports the functioning of all sectors of business. There are 96 lakh registered businesses in the state, he said.

He also said that the state has made 25 sectoral policies to provide a more competitive, attractive and supportive incentive framework to industries.

Highlighting projects such as the state's first medical park being inaugurated near the Yamuna Expressway, Adityanath ensured potential investors that new industries were being set up in UP on a large scale.

Despite being landlocked, the state has a reliable water network, he said. Uttar Pradesh is also the only state in the country which is home to five international airports, Adityanath said. As an "expressway state," the state also has good road and railway connectivity, he said.

Adityanath emphasized that Uttar Pradesh is a state that supports every sector of the economy, and that its "one district, one product" policy has helped to boost exports. He also assured business leaders that no industries in the state had been forced to close due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The chief minister also highlighted the potential for spiritual and cultural tourism that UP holds, referring to Kashi and the Ayodhya Ram temple.

Overall, Adityanath presented a positive and welcoming message to potential investors, highlighting the many opportunities available in Uttar Pradesh. The state's investor summit is sure to be a major event for business leaders looking to tap into the state's diverse and vibrant economy.

The chief minister is scheduled to meet several market giants such as Aditya Birla Group chairperson Kumar Mangalam Birla, Piramal Enterprise Ltd chairperson Ajay Piramal, Hiranandani Group CEO Darshan Hiranandani. He will also hold talks with Reliance's Mukesh Ambani and Pirojsha Godrej, executive chairperson of Godrej Industries.