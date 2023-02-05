Chief Minister Yogi aims to draw more investments into Uttar Pradesh than the state's GDP

Follow real-time updates on Union Budget 2023Catch exclusive videos on Union Budget 2023 from CNBC-TV18
"Uttar Pradesh is a state of opportunity. We are aiming to bring investments more than our GDP,” he said in an exclusive interview with Network18 on Sunday (February 5).
Yogi Adityanath, the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, said the state government has received proposals from investors in all 25 sectors identified by the state. "Uttar Pradesh is a state of opportunity. We are aiming to bring investments more than our GDP,” he said in an exclusive interview with Network18 on Sunday (February 5).
Uttar Pradesh is India’s most populous state in India. Its economy is the third-largest in the country, at Rs 18.63 lakh crore in gross domestic product and a per capita GSDP of Rs 68,810, according to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). Uttar Pradesh’s per capita income stood at Rs 41,023 compares to the all-India average of Rs 86,659.
On Friday, the state government said it had received investment proposals worth Rs 21 lakh crore ahead of the investors’ summit scheduled for February 10 to 12.
"We have a growth rate of 13 to 14 percent. We have the country's most fertile land,” Adityanath said. "If we need to make India a $5 trillion economy, we need to strengthen Uttar Pradesh,” he added.
In the last edition of the same summit, held in June 2022, the state had signed memorandums of understanding for investments worth Rs 80,000 crore. Citing the examples of Pepsi, Unilever and Samsung’s investments in Uttar Pradesh, the Chief Minister said about Rs 4 lakh crore worth of those investments had broken ground.
First Published: Feb 5, 2023 2:52 PM IST
