UP Budget 2023: FM announces Rs 20 crore for Agriculture Accelerator Fund

Uttar Pradesh Budget 2023: This is the second budget to be presented by the Yogi Adityanath government and the seventh overall budget ever since the UP Chief Minister came to power.

Uttar Pradesh Finance Minister Suresh Khanna presented the state Budget for the financial year 2023-24 in Vidhan Sabha on Wednesday, saying that there has been a 16.8 percent growth in state GDP and the employment rate is not at 4.2 percent. The Uttar Pradesh Budget 2023 mentioned provisions for start-up policy, women empowerment, farmers' upliftment, health infrastructure, and road and railways projects.

Here are some top announcements in the Uttar Pradesh Budget 2023:

> Uttar Pradesh's growth rate is expected to be at 19 percent for 2023-24, said Suresh Khanna in his budget speech. "Before 2017, the unemployment rate of the state was 14.4 percent, today it has come down to about 4.2 percent," he said.

> Rs 4,032 crore proposed in the budget for the widow pension scheme

>Tablets and smart phones will be given to the eligible students of Swami Vivekananda Empowerment Scheme. A provision of Rs 3,600 crore has been made in the budget for the financial year 2023- 2024

> Rs 20 crore has been are proposed for the Agriculture Accelerator Fund to encourage young entrepreneurs to set up agritech startups in rural areas.

> Under the Workers' Death and Disability Assistance Scheme, there is a provision to provide assistance of Rs 5 lakh in case of death of a worker in line of duty, Rs 4 lakh on permanent disability and Rs 3 lakh on partial disability.

> Rs 12,631 crore has been proposed for the operation of various programs under the National Rural Health Mission and Rs 1,655 crore for the Pradhan Mantri Atmanirbhar Swasth Bharat Yojana.

> A provision of Rs 400 crore is proposed for the Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana, under which more than 2.34 crore beneficiaries have been registered in the state. Beneficiary families are given free medical treatment up to Rs 5 lakh per year.

> Three women Pradeshik Armed Constabulary (PAC) battalions are being formed to ensure maximum women participation.

> Rs 401 crore has been set aside for the implementation of Uttar Pradesh Electronics Manufacturing Policy, Rs 85 crore 89 lakh for state Data Center and Rs 60 crore for Uttar Pradesh Information Technology and Startup Policy.

> Rs 50 crore has been proposed for the Defense Corridor project along the Bundelkhand Expressway and Rs 235 crore has been proposed for the initial phase of the new projects of Jhansi Link Expressway and Chitrakoot Link Expressway.

> The UP government also decided to set up industrial manufacturing complexes at six places along the Purvanchal Expressway and Bundelkhand Expressway. Out of these, four complexes are proposed to be built on the banks of Purvanchal Expressway and two on the banks of Bundelkhand Expressway.

Moreover, Rs 200 crores has been allotted for setting up an industrial corridor in Gorakhpur on both sides of the Gorakhpur Link Expressway.

> Rs 150 crores alloted for proposed for the marriage grant scheme for the daughters of those belonging to other backward classes.

> Rs 1,050 crore is proposed for the Mukhyamantri Kanya Sumangala Yojana. Under this scheme, a beneficiary get an amount of up to Rs 15,000

> Around 25 policies have been promulgated to attract investment in various sectors including tourism, textile, MSME, through which many reformative steps have been taken to create an overall ecosystem for integrated industrial development in the state.

> Suresh Khanna said the Uttar Pradesh Film City is likely to bring in investment worth more than Rs 10,000 crore and more employment opportunities.

> G20: Eleven meetings will be organised in four cities of the state. These include Lucknow, Agra, Varanasi and Greater Noida.

There has been an increase in sugarcane productivity by 1,00,875 tonnes per hectare. Farmers' income has increased by Rs 34,656 per hectare at an average rate of Rs 349 per quintal.

As the finance minister began his budget speech, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said he hopes that "UP CM and Finance minister will take steps to make UP a $1 trillion economy". Taking a dig at the state government over corruption and farmers' issue, he said: "In the last six budgets of this government, no steps were taken for the welfare of farmers and youth and unemployment also remained unaddressed."