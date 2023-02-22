UP Budget 2023 sets allocations for widows, farmers, senior citizens | Know about key pension schemes here

Uttar Pradesh Finance Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna presented the "development-oriented" Budget 2023-24 in the state Legislative Assembly on Wednesday. The Yogi Adityanath-led UP government came up with several pension schemes for senior citizens, farmers and Divyangs.

The Uttar Pradesh Annual Budget 2023-24 proposed an allocation of Rs 4,032 crore for destitute widows. Currently, 32.62 lakh destitute widows are being given pension under the maintenance grant scheme. The proposed allocation will provide assistance to them, said Uttar Pradesh finance minister Suresh Khanna on Wednesday while tabling the state's annual budget.

Calling it a development oriented budget of 'New Uttar Pradesh', Khanna also proposed budget provision of Rs 7,248 crore for the financial year 2023-2024 for old age/farmer pension scheme. A provision of Rs 42 crore has been proposed for the leprosy pension scheme. The budget included new schemes worth Rs 32,721.96 crore.

He also announced Rs 1,120 crore for 'Divyang Pension Yojana'.

The current provisions

Currently, the State Government of Uttar Pradesh offers 'Vidhwa widow pension scheme' for the welfare of destitute women. This scheme provides monthly financial assistance to the eligible widows of Uttar Pradesh. The eligible beneficiaries of the scheme receives a grant of Rs 500 per month from the state government.

The category of applicants listed below can apply for the scheme:

Women, whose age is between 18-60 years.

Women, who are permanent residents of Uttar Pradesh.

The applicant, whose family income is limited to Rs.10,000 per month.

Under UP's 'old age pension scheme', all the elder people in the age group above 60 years get Rs 1,000 as monthly pension. This amount was previously Rs 500 under the UP Vridha Pension Yojana.

Under 'Leprosy Pension Scheme', qualified disabled people receive a grant of Rs 500 each month and leprosy patients get Rs 2,500 each month. This scheme is aimed at providing nutrition grant to such PWDs affected with leprosy whose family's income is not sufficient for their nutrition. Old Age pension, destitute women pension and person receiving pension under any such scheme will not be eligible for this grant/pension scheme.

