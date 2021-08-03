UST to hire over 10,000 people globally in 2021

Digital transformation solutions company UST on Tuesday said its plans to hire over 10,000 new employees globally this year, including in India. The hiring will focus on Australia, North America (US, Mexico, Canada, Costa Rica) and South America (Chile, Peru, Argentina, Colombia) and Europe (UK, Spain, Germany, Bulgaria, Romania, Ukraine, Austria, Switzerland, Poland, Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg), a statement said.

Countries in focus are Asia Pacific will include India, Israel, Malaysia, and Singapore, it added. UST, however, did not provide country-specific hiring details. "Since the onset of the pandemic, UST has further accelerated the digital transformation of companies and the rise of the digital economy, which has spurred demand for hiring skilled talent... UST is looking to add more technologists and creative thinkers to its expanding workforce," it said.

Currently, UST has over 26,000 employees across 25 countries and 35 offices. The California-headquartered global company is hiring over 10,000 tech-savvy, qualified candidates.

This will include 2,000 entry-level engineering positions with digital proficiencies and key skills in digital transformation, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure, Java, data science and engineering, application development and modernisation, AI/ML, automation (RPA/IPA), the statement said. These new hires will help UST's clients transform their businesses with a human-centred approach and the power of technology, it added.

"From day one, our new hires will be on the ground innovating with the newest technologies to deliver solutions and build products that matter to clients and their end customers, said Manu Gopinath, Joint Chief Operating Officer at UST, said. These new hires will support the ongoing development of UST's products and platforms that will scale with the considerable growing demand for its solutions, he added.