Moneycontrol Pro#IndependenceDay#RakeshJhunjhunwala#IncomeTax
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Economy
Business

US yield curve inversion highlights recession fears, Fed dilemma

Updated : August 15, 2019 11:15 AM IST

Sliding bond yields and the inversion of a key part of the US yield curve on Wednesday for the first time in 12 years show that bond investors have a far gloomier outlook for the US and global economies than the US central bank.
FearsÂ are also rising theÂ FedÂ may not only be behind theÂ curveÂ in cutting rates, but that central banks may be running out of ammunition to stimulate growth as countries offset each other's attempts to boost growth with looser fiscal policy.
US yield curve inversion highlights recession fears, Fed dilemma
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Building a model portfolio? Reliance Securities suggests top stocks post Q1 earnings

Building a model portfolio? Reliance Securities suggests top stocks post Q1 earnings

Want better sleep? Try a warm bath or shower 1-2 hours before bedtime, study suggests

Want better sleep? Try a warm bath or shower 1-2 hours before bedtime, study suggests

Closing Bell: Sensex ends 353 points higher, Nifty above 11,000; metals gain, pharma drags

Closing Bell: Sensex ends 353 points higher, Nifty above 11,000; metals gain, pharma drags

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV