Economy
US 'working hard' with India to help grow its economy, says secretary of state Mike Pompeo
Updated : August 01, 2019 11:15 AM IST
Trade tensions between India and the US have been rising with President Donald Trump complaining that tariffs imposed by New Delhi on American products were "no longer acceptable".
In June, the US terminated India's designation as beneficiary developing country under the Generalised System of Preferences (GSP) programme.
Pompeo's remarks came weeks after a team led by Assistant US Trade Representative (AUSTR) for South and Central Asia, Christopher Wilson, held talks with senior Indian officials in New Delhi this month on a wide range of bilateral trade issues, in particular on tax and tariffs.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more