US 'working hard' with India to help grow its economy, says secretary of state Mike Pompeo

Updated : August 01, 2019 11:15 AM IST

Trade tensions between India and the US have been rising with President Donald Trump complaining that tariffs imposed by New Delhi on American products were "no longer acceptable".
In June, the US terminated India's designation as beneficiary developing country under the Generalised System of Preferences (GSP) programme.
Pompeo's remarks came weeks after a team led by Assistant US Trade Representative (AUSTR) for South and Central Asia, Christopher Wilson, held talks with senior Indian officials in New Delhi this month on a wide range of bilateral trade issues, in particular on tax and tariffs.
