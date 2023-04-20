US weekly jobless claims increase moderately to 245,000

The jobless claims in the United States have risen by 5,000 to 245,000, according to the Labor Department's report on Thursday, April 20.

The number of Americans who applied for unemployment benefits increased last week, although it still remains low compared to historical data. The jobless claims in the United States have risen by 5,000 to 245,000, according to the Labor Department's report on Thursday, April 20.

The report also indicates that the four-week moving average of claims, which helps to smooth out week-to-week fluctuations, decreased by 500 to 239,750. Despite this improvement, it is worth noting that at the beginning of the year, weekly claims were at around 200,000 and have since gradually increased.

The number of weekly jobless claims are a proxy for layoffs, and they reveal that American workers currently have a higher degree of job security, despite the uncertainty of the economy, increasing interest rates, and concerns of an impending recession.

The job market in the United States is currently robust, with a slight uptick in unemployment at 3.5 percent last month compared to January's 3.4 percent. In March, employers added 236,000 jobs, down from 472,000 in January and 326,000 in February but still strong by historic standards.

The Federal Reserve, which aims to keep inflation in check, is concerned that a limited job market may increase wages, ultimately leading to an overall rise in prices. In response, they have increased their benchmark interest rate on nine occasions in just over a year.

While inflation has decreased since reaching its highest levels in 40 years last year, March's year-over-year inflation rate of 5 percent was still significantly higher than the Fed's target of 2 percent.

The Federal Reserve aims to achieve a "soft landing" — lowering growth just enough to bring inflation under control without causing a recession. However, economists are doubtful of the Fed's ability to do so and predict that the United States will likely enter a recession later this year.