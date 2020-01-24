Countdown

Economy

US wants India to buy $5-6 billion more farm goods to seal trade deal, say sources

Updated : January 24, 2020 07:34 PM IST

US President Donald Trump cited trade barriers last year when removing India from its Generalized System of Preferences (GSP) program.
GSP program that allowed zero tariffs on $5.6 billion of exports to the United States.
Donald Trump visit to New Delhi to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi next month.
