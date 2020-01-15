US to maintain tariffs on Chinese goods until Phase 2 deal
Updated : January 15, 2020 06:18 AM IST
Steven Mnuchin told reporters that President Donald Trump could consider easing tariffs if the world’s two largest economies move quickly to seal a follow-up agreement.
Trump is slated to sign the Phase 1 trade agreement with Chinese Vice Premier Liu He at the White House on Wednesday.
