US threatens new tariffs on EU goods worth $4 billion
Updated : July 02, 2019 04:12 PM IST
The US Trade Representative's Office (USTR) on Monday released a supplemental list of 89 tariff sub-categories which includes cheese, pork, pasta, fruits, coffee, whiskey and chemicals as well as metals, among others.
Trump has also threatened to slap tariffs of up to 25 percent on cars coming into the US, a move that could hit European automotive powerhouses like Germany and France.
