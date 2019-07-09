Economy
US slaps new duties on steel from Mexico and China
Updated : July 09, 2019 06:58 AM IST
The decision comes two months after President Donald Trump agreed to lift tariffs on steel and aluminum from Mexico and Canada.
Structural steel imports from China and Mexico together amounted to 1.5 billion in 2018, the Commerce Department said in a statement.
