US revamps H-1B visa process, says applications to be accepted from April 1, 2020
Updated : December 07, 2019 12:29 PM IST
The H-1B visa is a non-immigrant visa that allows the US companies to employ foreign workers in speciality occupations that require theoretical or technical expertise.
The USCIS will open an initial registration period from March 1 to March 20, 2020.
The companies applying for H-1B visas for foreign workers for the fiscal year 2021 would have to register online and pay a processing fee of $10.
