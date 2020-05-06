Economy US private payrolls drop by 20.2 million in April, the worst job loss in the history of ADP report Updated : May 06, 2020 08:09 PM IST Private payrolls fell by more than 20 million in April, the worst drop in the ADP survey history, though not as bad as estimates of 22 million job losses. The biggest losses came in services and hospitality along with trade, transportation and utilities as well as construction. Big business suffered the worst losses at more than 9 million jobs. First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365