US President Joe Biden, Speaker McCarthy meeting ends with no deal on debt ceiling

A meeting between US President Joe Biden and House speaker Kevin McCarthy ended without any conclusion over raising the debt ceiling, even as the US treasury reaffirmed the June 1 default deadline. Both parties have been speaking of needing a deal that can be "sold to both side" of a closely divided Congress.

McCarthy called the meeting productive and professional, even as there was no deal reached on Monday. “I think the tone tonight was better than any other night we’ve had discussions,” McCarthy said outside the West Wing following the hourlong meeting.

The House speaker said that both teams were going to “come back together and work through the night” on a compromise deal. “The president and I know the deadline, so I think we’re going to talk every day until we get this done.”

“We still have some disagreements, but I think we may be able to get where we have to go,” Biden said at the start of a highly anticipated meeting with McCarthy on Monday at the White House.

Shortly before the meeting, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen reaffirmed June 1 as the earliest date the U.S. could be at serious risk of debt default.

The House is currently scheduled to leave for Memorial Day weekend, but McCarthy said he would keep the chamber in session as long as he needed in order to pass a bill. “We’re going to stay and do our job,” he said.

Biden is hoping to reach a debt limit deal that would push the next deadline out past the 2024 presidential election. But House Republicans, who so far have endorsed only a one-year hike, say that if Biden wants more time, then he will need to agree to even more cuts.

Across-the-board cuts like these “make absolutely no sense at all,” Biden said Sunday in Japan, where he was attending the Group of Seven Summit. “It’s time for Republicans to accept that there is no bipartisan deal to be made solely, solely, on their partisan terms.”

The Dow Jones ended 140 points or 0.4 percent lower on Monday. The Nasdaq, on the other hand, gained 0.5 percent, while the S&P 500 ended flat.

