US President Joe Biden, Speaker McCarthy meeting ends with no deal on debt ceiling

By CNBCTV18.com May 23, 2023 5:47:09 AM IST (Published)

Shortly before the meeting, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen reaffirmed June 1 as the earliest date the U.S. could be at serious risk of debt default.

A meeting between US President Joe Biden and House speaker Kevin McCarthy ended without any conclusion over raising the debt ceiling, even as the US treasury reaffirmed the June 1 default deadline. Both parties have been speaking of needing a deal that can be "sold to both side" of a closely divided Congress.

McCarthy called the meeting productive and professional, even as there was no deal reached on Monday. “I think the tone tonight was better than any other night we’ve had discussions,” McCarthy said outside the West Wing following the hourlong meeting.
The House speaker said that both teams were going to “come back together and work through the night” on a compromise deal. “The president and I know the deadline, so I think we’re going to talk every day until we get this done.”
