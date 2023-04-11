Economists expects US consumer inflation to advance at the slowest pace in two years

As of Monday, the market was pricing pricing in a 70 percent chance of the Federal Reserve raising rates by another 25 basis points, according to data from the CME group.

Consumer Price Index in the US is likely to have cooled further as per estimates from economists. CPI Inflation, slated for release on Wednesday, is likely to come in a 5.2 percent, lower than the February figure of 6 percent, as per Bloomberg data.

The figure will mark the slowest consumer price increase since May 2021, but will remain significantly higher than the US Federal Reserve's target of 2 percent. On a month-on-month basis, prices are expected to have risen 0.2 percent in March, compared to 0.4 percent in February.

Core Consumer Price Index (Core CPI), which does not include the food and energy inflation is likely to have risen 0.4 percent in March, from 0.5 percent in February. However, the number is still in-line with the September-February average.

With the figure continuing to remain above the Federal Reserve's target, the scales are tilting towards another 25 basis points from the Fed in May, despite the banking system stress.

The inflation data follows the latest jobs report, which showed the US economy added 2.36 lakh jobs in March, while the unemployment rate fell to 3.5 percent.

As of Monday, the market was pricing pricing in a 70 percent chance of the Federal Reserve raising rates by another 25 basis points, according to data from the CME group.

"Our base case is also for a 25 basis point hike in June, although there is a good deal of data to be seen before then, beginning with CPI and retail sales releases," John Canavan, lead US analyst at Oxford Economics, wrote in a note last week. Retail sales data is scheduled for release Friday.

Ahead of the inflation data, US equities have been in consolidation mode. The Dow Jones has been in a 300-point range over the last four trading sessions. After a flat close on Monday, the Dow futures are also trading little changed with gains of 50 points at the time of writing.

Rajat Bhattacharya of Standard Chartered told CNBC-TV18 that US jobs data was robust. He expects the US Federal Reserve to continue hiking rates and expects another 25 basis points hike. However, he called the impending 25 basis points hike to be the last one by the Fed in this cycle.

The Federal Reserve hiking rates by another 25 basis points and taking a pause was also echoed by Ed Yardeni of Yardeni Research, who also expects the inflation figures to moderate continuously. He told CNBC-TV18 last week that in case thee Fed continues to tighten, it may lead to a banking crisis.

(With Inputs From Agencies.)