US inflation rate eases to 4% in May, less than expectations

The US Federal Reserve's interest rate decision is due Wednesday, with futures indicating a 23 percent chance of a rate hike, down from more than 60 percent at the beginning of the month.

The US inflation rate slowed in May to its lowest annual rate in about two years, likely supporting Federal Reserve officials' desire to take a break from interest-rate hikes due tomorrow (Wednesday) and evaluate the state of the economy. The US consumer price index (CPI), which measures changes in a multitude of goods and services, rose just 0.1 percent for the month, bringing the annual level down to 4 percent, lower than the estimate. The annual rate was 4.9 percent in April.

Meanwhile, the core inflation rate rose 0.4 percent on the month and was still up 5.3 percent from a year ago, indicating that while price pressures have eased somewhat, consumers are still under fire.

The Bureau of Labour Statistics released the US CPI data for May on Tuesday (June 13) at 8:30 am Eastern Time or 6 pm IST.

Analysts expected the US inflation rate to decrease to 4.1 percent in May, the lowest level since March 2021, from 4.9 percent in April, while the core measure was expected to dip to 5.2 percent from 5.5 percent.

However, the inflation data may alter that projection immediately if the data surprises on the higher side, said Arnob Biswas, FX research analyst at SMC Global Securities.

On Tuesday, Indian equity markets cheered positive macro-data announced a day earlier, wherein the retail inflation cooled to a 25-month low in May. The Sensex ended with a gain of 418 points at 63,143, while Nifty50 hit a high of 18,729, and settled 115 points higher at 18,716.

Investors now pinned their hopes on positive US CPI data and a higher possibility of a rate pause by the Fed. "Now all eyes would be on the US CPI inflation data, which is due later today and which would set the tone for tomorrow’s FOMC meet outcome. Nifty is finding support at lower levels and the overall setup is positive. We expect market momentum to continue with stock specific action in mid caps," said Siddhartha Khemka, Head of Retail Research at Motilal Oswal.