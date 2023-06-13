US inflation rate eases to 4% in May, less than expectations

The US Federal Reserve's interest rate decision is due Wednesday, with futures indicating a 23 percent chance of a rate hike, down from more than 60 percent at the beginning of the month.

The US inflation rate slowed in May to its lowest annual rate in about two years, likely supporting Federal Reserve officials' desire to take a break from interest-rate hikes due tomorrow (Wednesday) and evaluate the state of the economy. The US consumer price index (CPI), which measures changes in a multitude of goods and services, rose just 0.1 percent for the month, bringing the annual level down to 4 percent, lower than the estimate. The annual rate was 4.9 percent in April.

Meanwhile, the core inflation rate rose 0.4 percent on the month and was still up 5.3 percent from a year ago, indicating that while price pressures have eased somewhat, consumers are still under fire.

The Bureau of Labour Statistics released the US CPI data for May on Tuesday (June 13) at 8:30 am Eastern Time or 6 pm IST.