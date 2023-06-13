CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeeconomy NewsUS inflation rate eases to 4% in May, less than expectations

US inflation rate eases to 4% in May, less than expectations

US inflation rate eases to 4% in May, less than expectations
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Meghna Sen  Jun 13, 2023 6:22:45 PM IST (Updated)

The US Federal Reserve's interest rate decision is due Wednesday, with futures indicating a 23 percent chance of a rate hike, down from more than 60 percent at the beginning of the month.

The US inflation rate slowed in May to its lowest annual rate in about two years, likely supporting Federal Reserve officials' desire to take a break from interest-rate hikes due tomorrow (Wednesday) and evaluate the state of the economy. The US consumer price index (CPI), which measures changes in a multitude of goods and services, rose just 0.1 percent for the month, bringing the annual level down to 4 percent, lower than the estimate. The annual rate was 4.9 percent in April.

Meanwhile, the core inflation rate rose 0.4 percent on the month and was still up 5.3 percent from a year ago, indicating that while price pressures have eased somewhat, consumers are still under fire.
The Bureau of Labour Statistics released the US CPI data for May on Tuesday (June 13) at 8:30 am Eastern Time or 6 pm IST.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X