US inflation hits 40-year high of 8.6%

The so-called core CPI, which strips out the more volatile food and energy components, rose 0.6 percent from the prior month and 6 percent from a year ago, also above forecasts.

The figures reinforce that inflation is still heated by many measures, and that the US Fed — which has committed to half-point hikes at each of its next two meetings, starting next week — will have to maintain that aggressive stance through its September gathering. Record fuel prices and geopolitical factors threaten to keep inflation high in the coming months, suggesting the Fed will have to pump the brakes on the economy for longer.