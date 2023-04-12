US inflation rises to 5% in March

Over the past year, the US Federal Reserve has raised its benchmark interest rate nine times for a total of 4.75 percentage points to curb rising inflation. This is said to be central bank's fastest pace of tightening in the last four decades.
The retail inflation of the US rose 0.1 percent for March 2023, according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics on Wednesday.
On an annual basis, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for the month dipped to 5 percent from 6 percent in February this year. This is less than Dow Jones estimate for 0.2 percent. But, the core CPI, which strips out volatile items like food and energy, edged higher to 5.6 percent from 5.5 percent yearly.
While the inflation is still well above where the US central bank's comfort level, it is at least showing continuing signs of decelerating.
First Published: Apr 12, 2023 6:54 PM IST
