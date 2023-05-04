US industry chamber in India bats for social security for gig workers, ease of use for bike taxis

This recommendation is part of a broader set of measures aimed at promoting individual entrepreneurs and gig workers to participate in the shared mobility market, and ultimately improve the future of urban mobility in India.

A joint report by the American Chamber of Commerce in India (Amcham India) and Uber has recommended that the Indian Government take prompt action to implement the Code on Social Security 2020.

Pointing to the benefits of shared mobility reflected in lesser carbon emissions and lesser need for parking space, the report has sought an ease of doing business for high occupancy vehicles and prioritisation in the ease of use for bike taxis.

While the report recommends strengthening of mass transit at new nodes with Bus Rapid Transit System (BRTS) or trams and retrofitting of metros in the existing large cities, it has also sought an improvement in public transit efficiency & convenience with route rationalization and better vehicles.

Drawing inspiration from the digital enlistment model instituted by the Bangladesh Road Transport Authority, the report has recommended a review of contract carriage permit systems to allow more flexibility to state governments to support different types of shared mobility models.

To encourage urban mobility in future, the recommendations seek low emission zones, public charging infrastructure and multi-modality in transport along with a single window clearance or licensing for platforms offering mobility services to ease compliance burden.

While batting for investments for EV charging supply and scalable user incentives like carbon and road pricing to signal a shift to zero-emissions, the report has sought promotion of use cases which encourage high occupancy and asset utilisation, including a push for electrification and encouragement for EV adoption by drivers using mobility apps.

The report has also sought implementation of the NITI Aayog recommendations on extension of PLI schemes to improve access to credit, vehicle selection at the lower end and investments in growing EV markets.