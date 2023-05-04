US industry chamber in India bats for social security for gig workers, ease of use for bike taxis

This recommendation is part of a broader set of measures aimed at promoting individual entrepreneurs and gig workers to participate in the shared mobility market, and ultimately improve the future of urban mobility in India.

A joint report by the American Chamber of Commerce in India (Amcham India) and Uber has recommended that the Indian Government take prompt action to implement the Code on Social Security 2020.

Pointing to the benefits of shared mobility reflected in lesser carbon emissions and lesser need for parking space, the report has sought an ease of doing business for high occupancy vehicles and prioritisation in the ease of use for bike taxis.