US import prices down 0.2% in January, export prices up 0.8%

The report also showed that US import prices fell by 0.2 percent in January, which was lower than the estimated figure of 0.3 percent. This can be attributed to the declining prices of fuel, which had a major impact on the overall import price index.
The US export prices rose by 0.8 percent in the month of January, beating the estimated figure of 1.2 percent, reported the US Bureau of Labor Statistics on Friday.
This is seen as a sign of strong economic recovery in the country, as the global demand for American goods and services continues to grow.
Additionally, the export prices stood at 2.3 percent (YoY) against the estimate of 3 percent.
Despite this, the import price index increased by 0.8 percent compared to the same period last year, falling short of the expected figure of 1.8 percent.
