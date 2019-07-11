In association with
US House passes bill removing country cap on Green Card, Indian H-1B visa holders to benefit

Updated : July 11, 2019 09:50 AM IST

Passed by the US House of Representatives, the bill, on being signed into law, would considerably shorten the agonising wait of talented professionals from countries like India who have applied for permanent residency in the United States.
Indian IT professionals, most of whom are highly skilled and come to the US mainly on the H-1B work visas, are the worst sufferers of the current immigration system which imposes a seven percent per country quota on allotment of the coveted Green Cards or permanent legal residency.
Some of the recent studies have said the waiting period for Indian IT professionals on H-1B visas is more than 70 years.
cnbc two logos
