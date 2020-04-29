  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Economy
Economy

US GDP shrinks 4.8% in Q1

Updated : April 29, 2020 06:43 PM IST

GDP in the first quarter contracted 4.8%, compared to estimates of a 3.5% drop, the Bureau of Economic Analysis reported Wednesday.
This was the first negative reading since the first quarter of 2014, though not as bad as the worst of the financial crisis.
Economists expect the Q1 reading to decline even more when the final revisions are issued.
US GDP shrinks 4.8% in Q1

You May Also Like

Yes Bank: Wadhawan brothers' CBI custody extended till May 1

Yes Bank: Wadhawan brothers' CBI custody extended till May 1

US GDP shrinks 4.8% in Q1

US GDP shrinks 4.8% in Q1

Hexaware Q1 net profit up 26.3%, suspends annual guidance amid COVID-19 pandemic

Hexaware Q1 net profit up 26.3%, suspends annual guidance amid COVID-19 pandemic

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement