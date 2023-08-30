US GDP growth revised down to 2.1% annual rate in second quarter

The US economy grew at 2.1 percent annual pace in the second quarter (April to June), as against an initial estimate of 2.4 percent, according to official revised estimates released on Wednesday, August 30.

GDP, the sum of all goods and services activity, was less than expected in the second quarter of this year. GDP rose at a 2 percent pace in the first quarter.

The government had previously estimated that the economy expanded at a 2.4 percent annual rate last quarter.

"The updated estimates primarily reflected downward revisions to private inventory investment and non-residential fixed investment," a statement from the Bureau of Economic Analysis read.

Meanwhile, stock futures climbed higher, putting Wall Street on track to build on a three-day winning streak.

Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average surged 22 points, or 0.06 percent. S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq 100 futures traded just above the flatline.

On Tuesday, the three major indexes gained after the release of disappointing consumer confidence figures and a bigger-than-forecast drop in US job openings last month. This sparked hope among traders that the US Federal Reserve might lighten its policy stance sometime soon.

Tuesday’s “move goes back to a ‘bad news is good news’ type environment, which tends to be the case when investors are worried about rates and Fed policy,” Sonu Varghese, global macro strategist at Carson Group told CNBC. “Any softness in economic data results in less upward pressure on yields, and that helps equities.”