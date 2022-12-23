English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv
 Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

Homeeconomy News

US Fed's hawkish stance weighing on the market, says Jahangir Aziz

economy | IST

US Fed's hawkish stance weighing on the market, says Jahangir Aziz

Profile image
By Sonia Shenoy   | Reema Tendulkar   | Prashant Nair   Dec 23, 2022 4:32 PM IST (Published)
Mini

Jahangir Aziz, Head of Emerging Markets Economics Research and Commodities at JPMorgan said on Friday that the US Fed’s hawkish stance is weighing on the market.

The US stocks tanked and the dollar eked out a small gain on Thursday as solid economic data fueled worries that the Federal Reserve's monetary policy will hover at restrictive levels for longer than many market participants may have hoped.

Jahangir Aziz, Head of Emerging Markets Economics Research and Commodities at JPMorgan said on Friday that the US Fed’s hawkish stance is weighing on the market.
In an interview with CNBC-TV18, Aziz said, “The market had brought into the idea that the Fed was probably close to being done. But, this moves towards what the Fed has been telling us in the FOMC meeting after the FOMC that they are not close to done, even though they have downshifted. And that is driving the market at this point in time.”
Also Read: Wall Street ends sharply lower, dollar gains on hawkish policy fears
He believes that China will struggle to generate positive growth in the first half of next year. However, he expects growth to pick up in the second half of the calendar year 2023 once COVID immunity significantly builds up in China.
While talking about India, he said the core inflation is going to get sticky and RBI policy will be driven by global financial conditions. He said, “We all know that core inflation is going to get very sticky and much more than what happens to Indian inflation, I think what happens to global financial conditions is what is going to drive RBI policy,” said Aziz.
(Text input from Reuters)
For more details, watch the accompanying video
Also, catch all the live updates on markets with CNBC-TV18.com's blog
Follow LIVE updates on COVID-19 situation in India here
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Tags