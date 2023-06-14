CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeeconomy NewsUS Federal Reserve keeps interest rates unchanged

US Federal Reserve keeps interest rates unchanged

US Federal Reserve keeps interest rates unchanged
Read Time1 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Anand Singha  Jun 14, 2023 11:42:41 PM IST (Published)

The statement released after the meeting stated, "holding the target range steady at this meeting allows the Committee to assess additional information and its implications for monetary policy."

The US Federal Reserve announced on Wednesday, June 14, that it would maintain the current interest rates, opting not to raise them for the 11th consecutive time. This decision comes as the central bank carefully assesses the repercussions of the previous 10 rate increases on the economy.

However, the Federal Open Market Committee's recent decision to refrain from increasing interest rates during this meeting was accompanied by a forecast indicating that two quarter percentage point hikes are expected before the year's end.
After a two-day gathering, central bankers announced that they would wait an additional six weeks to evaluate the consequences of their policy actions, as the Federal Reserve wages a battle against inflation, which has recently exhibited some promising if uneven signs.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X