US Federal Reserve keeps interest rates unchanged

The statement released after the meeting stated, "holding the target range steady at this meeting allows the Committee to assess additional information and its implications for monetary policy."

The US Federal Reserve announced on Wednesday, June 14, that it would maintain the current interest rates, opting not to raise them for the 11th consecutive time. This decision comes as the central bank carefully assesses the repercussions of the previous 10 rate increases on the economy.

However, the Federal Open Market Committee's recent decision to refrain from increasing interest rates during this meeting was accompanied by a forecast indicating that two quarter percentage point hikes are expected before the year's end.