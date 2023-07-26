US Federal Reserve hikes interest rates to highest level in 22 years

1 Min Read
The last time interest rates reached this level was in January 2001, making the current hike the most substantial in more than two decades.
The US Federal Reserve announced a quarter-point increase in its key interest rate on Wednesday, July 26. This marks the 11th rate increase since the central bank commenced its vigorous battle against inflation in March 2022.
The latest decision brings the lending rate to a range of 5.25-5.5%, signifying the most substantial hike in more than two decades, with the last time interest rates reaching this level dating back to January 2001.
Interestingly, this action comes merely one month after the Federal Reserve decided to hit pause, allowing them to evaluate the economy's state following a series of failures in three regional banks since the spring.
During the aggressive rate hike campaign initiated in March 2022, the central bank decided to pause its actions in June. The temporary halt aimed to assess the economic repercussions resulting from the ten previous rate increases.
First Published: Jul 26, 2023 11:44 PM IST
