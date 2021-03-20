  • SENSEX
US Fed to let bank-leverage exemption expire this month, will review rule

Updated : March 20, 2021 11:30 AM IST

Federal Reserve said on Friday it would not extend a temporary pandemic regulatory break due to expire this month.
Big US banks will have to resume holding an extra layer of loss-absorbing capital against US Treasuries and central bank deposits from next month.
Published : March 20, 2021 11:30 AM IST

