US Fed to let bank-leverage exemption expire this month, will review rule Updated : March 20, 2021 11:30 AM IST Federal Reserve said on Friday it would not extend a temporary pandemic regulatory break due to expire this month. Big US banks will have to resume holding an extra layer of loss-absorbing capital against US Treasuries and central bank deposits from next month. Published : March 20, 2021 11:30 AM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply